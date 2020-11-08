World leaders hope for fresh start after Biden election win

World leaders have welcomed Joe Biden’s election as US president as a chance to enhance co-operation on climate change, the coronavirus pandemic, and other issues after four years of Donald Trump’s rejection of international alliances.

Mr Trump had yet to concede defeat, but Western and Asian allies were already expressing hope for a fresh start following his so-called 'America first' trade policies, withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement, and attacks on Nato and the World Health Organization.

In Asia, the elected leaders of Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan invoked “shared values” with Washington and expressed hope for close relations.

Congratulations to @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Our alliance is strong and the bond between our two countries is rock-solid. I very much look forward to working with you for our shared values. — 문재인 (@moonriver365) November 8, 2020

Warm congratulations to @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. I look forward to working with you to further strengthen the Japan-US Alliance and ensure peace, freedom, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond. — 菅 義偉 (@sugawitter) November 7, 2020

There was no immediate official reaction from Beijing, which is mired in conflicts with the Trump administration over trade, security, and technology.

There was also no immediate reaction from Russian president Vladimir Putin, who was friendly with Mr Trump.

Other leaders who supported Mr Trump, including President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines, congratulated Mr Biden, indicating they rejected Mr Trump’s claim the election was not over.

Most Western allies welcomed a fresh start with Washington. Many have been dismayed at Mr Trump’s criticism of decades-old military and economic alliances.

“We want to work in our co-operation for a new trans-Atlantic beginning — a New Deal,” said German foreign minister Heiko Maas on Twitter.

Others expressed hope Mr Biden might revive co-operation on health, climate, and other issues following Mr Trump’s rejection of the proposed Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement and pressure on Canada, Mexico, South Korea, and other partners to renegotiate trade terms.

“I look forward to working with President-elect Biden, Vice President-elect Harris, their administration, and the United States Congress as we tackle the world’s greatest challenges together”, said Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, who has been the target of personal insults from Mr Trump.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia told reporters he looked forward to a “great partnership” with Washington. He cited challenges including the coronavirus and “ensuring a free and open” Indo-Pacific region, a reference to China’s disputes with its neighbours over control of vast tracts of ocean.

Other leaders who sent congratulations included German chancellor Angela Merkel, French president Emmanuel Macron and Egyptian president Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi.

Congratulations also poured in from leaders who got along with Mr Trump, but ignored his claims the election was not over.

Mr Duterte, who had said Filipino-Americans would “get the best deal with Trump”, expressed hope for enhanced ties based on “shared commitment to democracy, freedom, and the rule of law”.

British prime minister Boris Johnson, another Trump ally, said he looked forward to “working closely together on our shared priorities, from climate change to trade and security”.

While outspoken disappointment was scarce, several prominent leaders who have maintained warm relations with Mr Trump’s administration kept silent.

That included President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia.

Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he would wait “until all the issues are resolved”.