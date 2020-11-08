Jubilant Democrats take to streets to celebrate Joe Biden's election victory

They gathered on street corners and front lawns — honking horns, banging pots and pans, and starting impromptu dance parties — as a vitriolic election and exhausting four-day wait for results came to an end.

Just after news organisations declared that former vice president Joe Biden beat president Donald Trump, fireworks erupted in Atlanta.

In Maine, a band playing at a farmers market broke into the 'Battle Hymn of the Republic'.

Neighbours ran out of their homes in Manhattan and gathered for an unplanned street party, whooping, dancing, and high-fiving strangers.

In Louisville, Kentucky, Biden supporters gathered on their lawns to toast victory with champagne.

In Harlem, they danced in the streets, banged cowbells, and honked car horns.

Mr Trump's supporters have for days been protesting outside ballot-counting operations, alleging — without evidence — that the slow-moving results were proof of cheating.

However, on Saturday morning, it was the Democrats taking to the streets in jubilant displays, celebrating what was for them an end to four years of constant crises, chaos, and anxiety.

"It's surreal, I feel like I'm free from the clutches of evil," said Lola Faleit, a 26-year-old human resources manager in New York City.

"I feel less worried for my immigrant friends. In 2016, we woke up crying. Today we are celebrating.

"Look, the sky is clear blue, the sun is out, Mother Nature is celebrating too."

For many of Mr Biden's supporters, the time of 11.25am on November 7 was of such historic magnitude, they will always remember what they were doing at that moment — even those in the midst of the most mundane weekend activities.

Retired teacher and school principal Kay Nicholas, 73, was vacuuming in her home north-west of Detroit when she heard Mr Biden had been declared the winner.

"All I could say is 'thank God'," she said, choking up. "It has nothing to do with Democrat or Republican. It has to do with decency.

"This country has got integrity and hopefully we can get decency. I think Joe Biden can do it and bring back kindness."

The victory was also celebrated by civil rights activists and black leaders who nevertheless warned that a tough road lies ahead to address America’s persistent inequalities and the racial division that Mr Trump fuelled during his presidency.

Mr Biden will take office in January as the nation confronts a series of crises that have taken a disproportionate toll on black Americans and people of colour, including the pandemic and resulting job losses. Many cities saw protests against racial injustice during a summer of unrest.

During a contentious campaign against Mr Trump, Mr Biden made explicit appeals for the support of black voters.

He pledged to unify the country, acknowledged systemic racism, criticised his rival for stoking division, and picked Kamala Harris as his running mate, making her the first black woman on a major party’s presidential ticket.

While those were all welcomed steps, black leaders and activists say they will keep pushing the incoming administration to do more.

“This is just the beginning of change, and the election of any one administration does not mean the work is done,” said civil rights leader Martin Luther King III, who noted the vision of his father, Martin Luther King Jr, has yet to be fully realised in America — 57 years after he delivered his famous ‘I Have a Dream’ speech.

“Dad and mom wanted to eradicate poverty, racism, and violence from our society, and that will take a monumental effort.

“A Biden-Harris administration has to constantly be challenged and pushed to move.”

Black voters powered Mr Biden’s successful campaign, particularly in critical states such as Michigan, Wisconsin, and Georgia. Nine in 10 black voters nationwide supported him, according to AP VoteCast, an expansive survey of more than 110,000 voters across the country.

“Vice president Biden understands that we are fully-formed American citizens who deserve to have full access to all the parts of progress in the United States,” said Stacey Abrams, a voting rights activist and former Georgia gubernatorial candidate.

“He’s been willing to commit not only to plans, but he’s been willing to take responsibility for how those plans get lived out.

"I want to see proper access to opportunity and I think fundamentally that is the wish, that is the hope, and that is the deserved right of every black person in this country.”

More than 74m Americans voted for Mr Biden, more than any other presidential candidate in history. But some black political strategists and activists noted the 70m votes for Mr Trump, suggesting that some of those Trump supporters at a minimum turned a blind eye to the racism he demonstrated.

“We have been lullabied for so long in this country that when you have somebody like President Donald J Trump come along and be so blatant with his racism, it’s a shock to the senses,” said Nina Turner, a black progressive and former Ohio state senator.

”But this country should not be deluded that it’s just Trump — it’s millions of people.

"A lot of white liberals, they’re very comfortable with pointing the finger at president Trump. But they need to look in the mirror — because he is just a reflection of what is already a reality in this country.”