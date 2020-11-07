Former Afghan TV presenter killed in explosion in Kabul

Three people were killed in the blast (AP)

Sat, 07 Nov, 2020 - 07:47
Tameem Akhgar, AP

A former Afghan TV presenter and two other civilians have been killed after a bomb attached to his car exploded in Kabul.

The death of ex-Tolo TV host Yama Siawash is being investigated and the identity of the other victims was not immediately known, according to police.

No-one has claimed responsibility yet.

Violence and chaos have increased in Afghanistan in recent months, with an attack last week on Kabul University that killed 22 people, many of them students.

Recent attacks include a deadly assault on Kabul University (AP)

The Islamic State affiliate claimed that attack, as well as another assault on an educational institution on October 24, also in the capital, that killed 24 people.

The surge in violence comes even as government negotiators and the Taliban are meeting in Qatar to find an end to decades of relentless war in Afghanistan. The two sides have made little progress.

The talks were part of a negotiated agreement between the United States and the Taliban to allow US and Nato troops withdraw from Afghanistan, ending 19 years of military engagement.

According to initial reports, Mr Siawash was near his home when the bomb attached to his car exploded.

An eyewitness, Mohammad Rafi, said Mr Siawash’s father and brother were the first to reach the vehicle that was engulfed in flames.

Mr Rafi said all three of those killed were inside the car.

Mr Siawash was a former TV presenter who anchored political programmes on Tolo TV.

