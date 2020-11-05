Indonesia raises danger level for volcano on island of Java

Indonesia raises danger level for volcano on island of Java

Mount Merapi is seen in the background in Pemalang, Central Java, Indonesia (Agung Nugroho/AP)

Thu, 05 Nov, 2020 - 10:35
Slamet Riyadi, Associated Press

Indonesian authorities raised the danger level for the volatile Mount Merapi volcano on the densely populated island of Java and ordered a halt to tourism and mining activities.

Indonesia’s geological agency raised Merapi’s alert level, which had been at the third-highest level since it began erupting last year, to the second-highest level after sensors picked up increasing activity.

“This condition can trigger a magma extrusion process or an explosive eruption,” national disaster mitigation agency spokesman Raditya Jati said in a statement.

He said authorities have halted the climbing of Merapi and mining activities along its rivers.

Only disaster agency personnel and researchers will be allowed to enter the restricted area.

Merapi spewed ash and hot gas in a column as high as 3.7 miles into the sky in June, but no casualties were reported.

Its last major eruption in 2010 killed 347 people and caused the evacuation of 20,000 villagers.

[reamdore]40076411[/readmore]

The 9,737-foot mountain is about 18 miles from the Yogyakarta city centre.

About a quarter million people live within a six-mile radius of the volcano, according to authorities in surrounding districts.

The head of Yogyakarta’s Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Centre, Hanik Humaida, said villagers living on Merapi’s fertile slopes are advised to stay three miles from the crater’s mouth.

Indonesia, an archipelago of more than 250 million people, sits on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire and is prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

Government seismologists monitor more than 120 active volcanoes.

Read More

Fears for wildlife as giant iceberg floats toward South Georgia

More in this section

Election 2020 Protests Las Vegas In Pictures: Protesters on the streets amid disputes over US vote counting
Australian cricket star Usman Khawaja’s brother jailed over fake terror plot Australian cricket star Usman Khawaja’s brother jailed over fake terror plot
Election 2020 Protests Phoenix Trump supporters demand halt to vote counting – while others insist it goes on
volcanopa-sourceplace: international
Virus Outbreak Germany

Germany reports highest daily level of new coronavirus cases

READ NOW

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, November 4, 2020

  • 4
  • 20
  • 30
  • 31
  • 34
  • 38
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices