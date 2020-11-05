China suspends entry for residents of Britain

China suspends entry for residents of Britain
People in Shanghai watch as Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers an address to the opening ceremony of the China International Import Expo on Wednesday. China has suspended entry for non-Chinese passport holders based in the UK (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)
Thu, 05 Nov, 2020 - 05:32
AP Reporters

China is suspending entry for most foreign passport holders who reside in Britain, reacting to a new surge of coronavirus cases in the United Kingdom.

The suspension covers those holding visas or residence permits issued prior to November 3, with exceptions for diplomats and some others.

Foreign nationals wishing to visit China for emergency needs may apply for special case visas.

A woman wearing a face mask walks past a shopping mall in Beijing. China has suspended entry to non-Chinese passport holders based in Britain (Andy Wong/AP)

The Chinese Embassy in London says the suspension will be “assessed in accordance with the evolving situation and any adjustment will be announced accordingly”.

China has largely contained the spread of the coronavirus within the country but continues to record imported cases, including another 20 reported on Thursday.

Chinese officials require all people arriving in China to undergo two weeks of quarantine.

