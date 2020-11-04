Trump claims massive fraud as he declares victory

Donald Trump has said that his voters are being “disenfranchised” while also claiming there was a “massive fraud” in the election.

Speaking at the White House he said: “Millions and millions of people voted for us tonight.

“A very sad group of people is trying to disenfranchise that group of people and we won’t stand for it. We will not stand for it.”

Mr Trump claimed he had won the election despite many votes still being counted.

He said he would go to the US Supreme Court over what he claimed was a “massive fraud” in the election.

The president said: “This is a fraud on the American public, this is an embarrassment to our country.

“We were getting ready to win this election – frankly we did win this election.

“So our goal now is to ensure the integrity for the good of this nation. This is a very big moment.

“This is a major fraud on our nation.

“We want the law to be used in a proper manner. So we will be going to the US Supreme Court, we want all voting to stop.

“We don’t want them to find any ballots at 4am and add them to the list.”

Mr Trump said “we had such a big night”, adding: “And we have all these announcers saying what happened, and then they said oh, because you know what happened?

“They knew they couldn’t win, so they said let’s go to court.

“And did I predict this… did I say this? I’ve been saying this from the day I heard they were going to send out tens of millions of ballots.

“I said exactly, because either they were going to win or if they didn’t win they’ll take us to court.”

The president has also claimed that he won a number of states where votes are still being counted

He said “it’s also clear that we have won Georgia”, adding: “We’re up by 2.5% or 117,000 votes with only 7% left – they’re never going to catch us, they can’t catch us.”

He said he has “clearly won” North Carolina and claimed there is “a lot of life” left in the Arizona race but conceded it is possible he may not win the typically Republican-backing state.

Mr Trump said he was ready to celebrate when it was “just called off”.

In a White House statement, he said: “We were getting ready for a big celebration tonight, we were winning everything and all of a sudden it was just called off.

“We were just all set to get outside and just celebrate something that was so beautiful, so good, such a vote, such a success.

“The citizens of this country have come out in record numbers, this is a record, there’s never been anything like it, to support our incredible movement.”

Earlier, on Twitter, a tweet from Mr Trump was labelled misleading.

Mr Trump tweeted: “We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Poles are closed!” He deleted his tweet after a few minutes, correcting “Poles” to “polls”, but the second attempt was hidden and given a warning by Twitter.

“Some or all of the content shared in this tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process,” a label covering the tweet read.