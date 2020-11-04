Twitter hides Trump tweet after election theft claim

Mr Trump tweeted: “We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Poles are closed!”
Twitter hides Trump tweet after election theft claim

Screengrab of a tweet by US President Donald Trump posted on the night of the US Election about votes being cast after the closure of the polls on which Twitter has placed a notice about potentially misleading content relating to an election.

Wed, 04 Nov, 2020 - 07:13
Megan Baynes, PA

Twitter has labelled an election night tweet from Donald Trump “misleading” after the incumbent president claimed, without evidence, that opponents were trying to steal the historic poll.

Shortly after Democratic challenger Joe Biden told supporters he was “on track” to win the tight race for the White House, Mr Trump tweeted: “We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Poles are closed!” 

He deleted his tweet after a few minutes, correcting “Poles” to “polls”, but the second attempt was hidden and given a warning by Twitter.

“Some or all of the content shared in this tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process,” a label covering the tweet read.

Read More

US Elections: Trump wins Florida while locked in tight races with Biden in other swing states

The Twitter Safety account added: “We placed a warning on a tweet from @realDonaldTrump for making a potentially misleading claim about an election. This action is in line with our civic integrity policy.” 

Facebook also added a warning to the president’s message on its platform.

A label underneath the equivalent post read: “Final results may be different from initial vote counts, as ballot counting will continue for days.” 

The Trump campaign labelled the warnings an “attack” by tech companies, adding: “Silicon Valley continues its campaign to censor and silence the president.” 

Meanwhile, Twitter users were quick to pick up on the president’s initial misspelling.

Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel posted: “Dear @realDonaldTrump – you accidentally deleted this tweet about Poles.” 

Author Michael Beschloss said: “’The Poles’ are ‘closed?’ Yes, Poland had a pivotal role in President Gerald Ford’s 1976 defeat when he claimed in debate that it wasn’t under Soviet domination. But not sure history is repeating itself tonight.” 

And Tom Nichols, a senior adviser at the Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump campaign group created by former Republicans, responded: “Someone should Czech on the Poles.”

Read More about #US Elections

More in this section

Election 2020 Senate Tuberville US Senate race tightens as Republicans hold off Democrat challengers
Election 2020 Protests Washington Anti-Trump protesters gather near White House
Kanye West for US President Kanye West appears to concede in presidential bid but launches Kanye 2024
#us electionstwitterdonald trumpjoe biden
Election 2020 Pennsylvania Voting

US election hinges on Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania

READ NOW

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, October 31, 2020

  • 20
  • 34
  • 36
  • 37
  • 46
  • 47
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices