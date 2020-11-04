Anti-Trump protesters gather near White House

Anti-Trump protesters gather near White House
Protesters march in Seattle (AP/Ted S. Warren)
Wed, 04 Nov, 2020 - 06:16
Ashraf Khalil, Associated Press

More than a thousand people protesting against US President Donald Trump have descended on Black Lives Matter Plaza, just a short distance from the White House.

Scattered protests also took place from Seattle to New York City, but across the US there were no signs of serious violence or widespread unrest in the hours immediately after the polls closed.

The demonstrations in Washington were largely peaceful, with people shouting, “Whose streets? Our streets!” and “If we don’t get no justice, they don’t get no peace!”

Protests have remained largely peaceful (AP/Ted S. Warren)

Groups of teenagers danced in the street as onlookers cheered. Large banners, including one reading “Trump lies all the time”, were unfurled.

At one point, the marchers stabbed the tyres of a parked police van to flatten them.

Hundreds of businesses in cities across the US boarded up their doors and windows ahead of the election, fearing the vote could lead to the sort of violence that broke out earlier this year after the death of George Floyd under a Minneapolis police officer’s knee.

“Some people would like to cause mayhem and trouble,” Washington mayor Muriel Bowser said earlier in the day. She said she had never seen so many businesses being boarded up.

More in this section

Election 2020 Mississippi Flag Mississippi approves magnolia emblem to replace Confederate flag
Election 2020 Arizona Trump wins Florida while locked in tight races with Biden in other swing states
Carlos Gimenez Republicans pick up Florida seat as Democrats push to cement control in House
electionprotestspa-sourceplace: international
Donald Trump

Trump hails ‘big win’ but Biden says he’s ‘on track’ for victory in tight race

READ NOW

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, October 31, 2020

  • 20
  • 34
  • 36
  • 37
  • 46
  • 47
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices