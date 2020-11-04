US Elections: Florida precinct reports voter turnout of 102%

Precinct 538 in Orange County, which covers the University of Central Florida, reported a turnout of 102%.
Joe Biden supporter Bill Morris, center, from Middleburg, directs his sign at the driver of a truck hauling a boat decorated with flags supporting President Donald Trump along Blanding Blvd. in Orange Park, Fla., on Election Day, Tuesday Nov. 3, 2020. Picture: Bob Self/The Florida Times-Union via AP

Wed, 04 Nov, 2020 - 00:53
Megan Baynes, PA

A Florida precinct has reported a voter turnout of more than 100%.

Officials for the area said as of the registration deadline on October 6 there were 754 voters registered in the area.

But for voters already registered in Florida, there is no deadline for updating their address.

So after the deadline, either during early voting or today, there were some Florida voters that updated their address, placing them in the precinct where they were then able to vote.

This meant the numbers that voted in the precinct were above the 754 who had registered as of the start of October.

Florida became one of the states to surpass 2016 voter turnout after less than five hours of voting.

It is one of the key battleground states in this year’s election alongside Ohio and Arizona.

National polls have consistently put Democratic challenger Joe Biden ahead. 

However, the race has remained close in several key states which hold the keys to the White House.

