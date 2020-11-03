New Covid-19 restrictions take effect in Austria and Greece 

New coronavirus restrictions have taken effect in Austria and Greece, while Germany and Britain have announced plans to expand testing for the virus as European nations battle rapidly increasing infections and hospital cases straining their health care systems.

The moves followed a partial shutdown that Germany began on Monday and tighter rules in Italy, Kosovo, and Croatia.

Residents in England are also expected to face a near-total lockdown beginning Thursday, with an exception to keep schools and universities open.

Nations are scrambling to get ahead of the virus that has rampaged across the globe, causing more than 1.2m deaths, with more than 270,000 in Europe, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

In Britain, the government plans to try out a new Covid-19 testing programme in Liverpool, offering regular testing to anyone living and working in the city of 500,000 in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

Germany said it is bulk-buying millions of antigen tests, which produce rapid results, to avoid banning visitors to nursing homes and preventing the anguish to residents and their relatives that such isolation caused in the spring. Nursing homes will receive up to 20 free monthly tests per resident, which can be used to test patients, staff, and visiting relatives who might be unwitting carriers.

Greece imposed a lockdown on its second largest city, Thessaloniki, and the neighbouring northern province of Serres from Tuesday morning. Residents can only leave their homes for specific reasons and after notifying authorities by text.

Lighter restrictions took effect in the capital Athens, where restaurants, bars, cafes, gyms, museums, and entertainment venues shut down for two weeks. Nationwide, the government imposed a night-time curfew from midnight to 5am, and made the wearing of masks outdoors compulsory.

New restrictions also came into effect in Austria, hours after an attack on people in Vienna enjoying the last few hours before bars and restaurants closed.

Until the end of the month there, restaurants and bars can operate only for deliveries and takeaways, while cultural, sports, and leisure activities have been cancelled. Non-essential stores will remain open, but residents are asked to stay home between 8pm and 6am.

In France, a government decree published on Tuesday laid out new rules for what are considered "essential" items allowed to be sold during a month-long lockdown. Supermarkets are banned from selling flowers and books, but can still sell baby care, personal hygiene, grooming, and household cleaning products.

Instead of allowing small businesses to reopen, the prime minister ordered big supermarkets to stop selling non-essential goods.