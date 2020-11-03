Football star Ryan Giggs denies girlfriend assault allegations

Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs has denied allegations of assault after police were called to his home.

Wales manager Giggs, 46, was arrested and later bailed over an alleged row with “on-off girlfriend” Kate Greville, The Sun newspaper reported.

Two police cars were parked outside his house in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on Sunday evening following reports of a disturbance involving 36-year-old PR worker Ms Greville.

In a statement provided to The Sun, Greater Manchester Police said: “Police were called at 10.05pm on Sunday to reports of a disturbance. A woman in her 30s sustained minor injuries but did not require any treatment.

“A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of section 47 assault and section 39 common assault.”

Police added the arrested man was later released on bail pending further inquiries, said the newspaper.

A statement released on behalf of Giggs on Tuesday morning said: “Mr Giggs denies all allegations of assault made against him.

“He is co-operating with the police and will continue to assist them with their ongoing investigations.”

The current Wales manager enjoyed a glittering playing career with Manchester United (Ben Birchall/PA)

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) cancelled a press conference scheduled for Tuesday following what it termed an “alleged incident” involving Giggs.

Wales were due to announce their squad for the upcoming friendly against the USA, and Nations League fixtures with the Republic of Ireland and Finland.

In a later statement, the FAW said: “The Football Association of Wales and Ryan Giggs have mutually agreed that he will not be involved in the upcoming international camp.

“Our agreed immediate priority is preparing the team for the upcoming international matches.”

Giggs won 64 caps for Wales and had a glittering playing career with Manchester United, winning 13 Premier League titles, two Champions Leagues, four FA Cups and three League Cups.

He is also a co-owner of League Two side Salford City.