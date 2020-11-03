Actor and comedian John Sessions dies, aged 67

He was known for regular appearances on shows like Whose Line Is It Anyway? and his work on Spitting Image
John Sessions. Picture: Ian West/PA

Tue, 03 Nov, 2020 - 14:25
Sherna Noah, PA Senior Entertainment Correspondent

Actor and comedian John Sessions has died at the age of 67.

The star enjoyed a career across TV, film and the stage.

He was known for regular appearances on shows like Whose Line Is It Anyway? and his work on Spitting Image.

John Sessions (Ian West/PA)

His agent Alex Irwin said in a statement: “It is with great sadness we can confirm that on Monday, the actor John Sessions died at his home in south London.

“He will be hugely missed.”

Sessions also appeared on QI and Have I Got News for You.

The Scotland-born actor’s big-screen credits included The Good Shepherd, The Merchant of Venice and The Bounty.

He was also known for his surreal performances on his one-man TV shows.

Recent TV drama credits included Victoria, The Loch and Mr Selfridge.

Gunman killed in Vienna terror attack had tried to join IS

