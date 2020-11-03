Salvage operation under way to rescue train caught by whale sculpture

The train was empty at the time and the driver escaped unhurt, thanks to the whale tail’s unlikely catch
Salvage operation under way to rescue train caught by whale sculpture

A salvaging crew prepares to attach chains to lift to a metro train carriage of the whale’s tail of a sculpture after it rammed through the end of an elevated section of rails with the driver escaping injuries in Spijkenisse, near Rotterdam, Netherlands. Picture: AP Photo/Peter Dejong

Tue, 03 Nov, 2020 - 10:27
Associated Press reporters

A salvage operation is under way to lift a runaway train off a sculpture of a whale’s tail, where it landed after ploughing through the end of an elevated section of track.

The train was left precariously balanced on the whale’s tail sculpture 10 metres above the ground on Monday, after plunging off the end of a metro line in Spijkenisse, a town on the southern edge of Rotterdam.

The train was empty at the time and the driver escaped unhurt, thanks to the whale tail’s unlikely catch.

Onlookers watch the operation (Peter Dejong/AP)

Two large yellow cranes are working in tandem, looping a cable around the front of the train as the operation began.

The local security authority said it will probably be lifted off the sculpture in the afternoon. It said the driver was interviewed by police on Monday as part of the investigation into the cause of the crash and allowed to go home.

Read More

Trump and Biden cede stage to voters for election day verdict

More in this section

Austria Vienna Attack Vienna attacker had previous terrorism conviction
Nepal Mountaineering Nepal reopens to adventurers amid economic woes caused by pandemic
Election 2020 Foreign Policy Trump and Biden cede stage to voters for election day verdict
traindigitalpa-sourceplace: international

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, October 31, 2020

  • 20
  • 34
  • 36
  • 37
  • 46
  • 47
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices