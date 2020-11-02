What a fluke: Dutch whale tail sculpture catches train

The driver of the train had a remarkable stroke of luck (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Mon, 02 Nov, 2020 - 12:17
AP Reporters

A train driver in the Netherlands has escaped injury after his front carriage rammed through the end of an elevated section of rails and was caught by a sculpture of a whale’s tail.

The train was left perched upon one of two tail fins known as “flukes” several yards above the ground in Rotterdam.

It created such a stir locally that authorities urged sightseers to stay away, adding that coronavirus restrictions were in force.

Whale tails are known as ‘flukes’ (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Some 50 people were at the scene as engineers tried to work out how to stabilise and then remove the train amid strengthening winds.

“A team of experts is investigating how we can make it safe and get it down,” Carly Gorter, a spokeswoman for the local security authority, said.

No passengers were aboard the train (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

“It’s tricky,” she added.

The company that operates the metro line said the driver was uninjured and there were no passengers on the train when it crashed through stop barriers at the end of the station in the town of Spijkenisse on Monday morning.

