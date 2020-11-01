Man arrested after two people fatally stabbed in Quebec City

Man arrested after two people fatally stabbed in Quebec City
The incident happened near the city’s Parliament building (Google Maps)
Sun, 01 Nov, 2020 - 08:10
Associated Press Reporter

Police in Canada’s Quebec City have arrested a man on suspicion of killing two people and injuring five others in a stabbing rampage near the provincial legislature.

The provincial police earlier said they were looking for a man dressed in medieval clothing and armed with a bladed weapon who has left “multiple victims”.

Police said the suspect is in his mid-20s and confirmed two people have died and five others are hurt.

There were no details on any possible motive for the attacks.

Police said five victims have been transported to a hospital, however there was no immediate information on their conditions.

Police are asking those in the area to remain indoors.

