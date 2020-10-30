US Covid-19 cases surge past nine million

US Covid-19 cases surge past nine million
Fri, 30 Oct, 2020 - 20:27
The US now has nine million confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, as infections continue to rise in nearly every state.

It took two weeks to reach the mark from eight million, the fastest jump of one million yet.

It had taken more than three weeks for the total to rise from seven million to eight million.

Confirmed US cases are on the rise in 47 states. Deaths are up 14% over the past two weeks, averaging more than 800 every day.

The virus has now killed more than 229,000 Americans.

