Hackers steal millions from Wisconsin Republicans seeking Trump re-election

Hackers steal millions from Wisconsin Republicans seeking Trump re-election

President Donald Trump’s re-election efforts in Wisconsin have been dealt a blow (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

Thu, 29 Oct, 2020 - 13:51
Associated Press Reporter

Hackers have stolen 2.3 million dollars (£1.93m) from the Wisconsin Republican Party’s account that was being used to help re-elect Donald Trump in the battleground state, the party’s chairman has said.

The party noticed the suspicious activity on October 22 and contacted the FBI a day later, Republican Party chairman Andrew Hitt said.

Mr Hitt said the FBI is investigating.

“There’s no doubt RPW is now at a disadvantage with that money being gone,” Mr Hitt said. The party and campaign needs money late in the race to make quick decisions, he said.

Mr Hitt said the hackers were able to manipulate invoices from four vendors who were being paid to send out direct mail for Mr Trump’s re-election efforts and to provide pro-Trump material such as hats that could be handed out to supporters.

Read More

Donald Trump warns of ‘Biden depression’ in appeal to Arizona voters

Invoices were altered so when the party paid them, the money went to the hackers instead of the vendors, Mr Hitt said.

He said it appears the attack began as a phishing attempt.

Mr Trump won Wisconsin by fewer than 23,000 votes in 2016 and it remains a key swing state this year.

He is planning his third visit to the state in a week on Friday. Democrat Joe Biden also plans to campaign in Wisconsin on Friday.

Read More

Trump and Biden appeal to Florida voters as coronavirus cases surge

More in this section

Election 2020 Biden Trump and Biden appeal to Florida voters as coronavirus cases surge
LVMH Tiffany French luxury goods giant LVMH secures deal for US jeweller Tiffany
France Attack France moves to ’emergency’ alert after three killed in church attack
electionwisconsinpa-source#us electionsplace: international

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, October 28, 2020

  • 5
  • 13
  • 15
  • 18
  • 27
  • 30
  • 6

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices