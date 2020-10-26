France ‘loses control’ of coronavirus amid steep rise in cases

France ‘loses control’ of coronavirus amid steep rise in cases
People wearing masks, walk in the Invalides district of Paris (Lewis Joly/AP)
Mon, 26 Oct, 2020 - 09:35
Associated Press Reporter

Virus patients now occupy more than half of France’s intensive care units, and some doctors are urging tougher restrictions after another record jump in confirmed infections.

Dr Jean-Francois Delfraissy, head of the government’s virus advisory body, expressed surprise at the “brutality” of the rise, after more than 52,000 new cases were reported on Sunday.

Speaking on RTL radio, he floated the idea of local lockdowns or extending France’s 9pm to 6am curfews, which currently cover about half of the country and more than two-thirds of its people.

(PA Graphics)

The number of people in hospital in France with the virus has climbed sharply in recent weeks, putting renewed pressure on ICUs.

Covid patients now fill more than two-thirds of the ICUs in the Paris region.

Dr Eric Caumes, head of the infectious and tropical diseases department at Paris’ Pitie-Salpetriere Hospital, told broadcaster Franceinfo on Monday that “we have lost control of the epidemic, though it doesn’t date from yesterday”.

France has been among countries hardest-hit by the pandemic, reporting 34,761 virus-related deaths.

It is currently registering more than 340 positive cases per 100,000 people nationwide each week.

Dr Delfraissy warns that this latest wave of the virus could be “stronger than the first” and is spreading all around Europe.

More in this section

Thailand Protests Thai parliament meets to discuss tensions linked to protests
Free school meals Thousands of British children to receive food from local communities amid Tory rebellion
Buildings and Landmarks - Tokyo Japan’s prime minister sets 2050 date for zero carbon emissions
coronaviruspa-sourceplace: international

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, October 24, 2020

  • 1
  • 6
  • 18
  • 29
  • 31
  • 42
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices