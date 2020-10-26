Man to appear in court charged over plane crash that killed Emiliano Sala

A man will appear in court charged over the crash which killed footballer Emiliano Sala.

David Henderson, 66, has been charged with two offences under the Air Navigation Order (2016) by the Civil Aviation Authority.

He is accused of acting in a “reckless/negligent” manner, and being involved in the commercial use of the plane involved in the crash.

The wreckage discovered in the English Channel (AAIB)

Henderson, of East Riding of Yorkshire, previously appeared at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on September 28.

He was bailed to appear before Cardiff Crown Court on October 26.

Richard Stephenson, director at the Civil Aviation Authority, previously said: “The UK Civil Aviation Authority has commenced a prosecution of David Henderson for offences associated with the fatal light aircraft accident over the English Channel in January 2019.

“It will be inappropriate for the CAA to say anything further until the case is concluded.”

Sala was involved in a multimillion-pound transfer from FC Nantes in France to Cardiff City.

The 28-year-old Argentinian was killed when the plane he was travelling in crashed north of Guernsey on January 21, 2019.

His body was recovered the following month, but the body of the pilot, David Ibbotson, 59, from Crowle, Lincolnshire, has not been found.