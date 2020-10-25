UK Police dealing with vessel incident amid oil tanker hijacking reports

UK Police dealing with vessel incident amid oil tanker hijacking reports

Police said they are dealing with an incident on a vessel off the Isle of Wight Picture: Joe Giddens/PA

Sun, 25 Oct, 2020 - 15:06
Ben Mitchell, PA

UK Police have confirmed an incident on board a vessel off the Isle of Wight following reports of an attempted hijacking of an oil tanker.

The incident is reported to have taken place aboard the Liberian-registered Nave Andromeda crude oil tanker south of Sandown, according to Isle of Wight Radio.

A Hampshire police spokesman said: “We are aware and dealing with an ongoing incident on board a vessel which is situated south of the Isle of Wight.

“We will provide you with further updates when we are in a position to do so.”

A spokeswoman for Associated British Ports (ABP), which runs Southampton port, said they had not had any contact with the vessel and they had no further comment.

Read More

House party organiser in UK hit with £10k fine after 50-person event breaches Covid rules

More in this section

Thailand Protests Thai protesters rally in their thousands ahead of parliamentary debate
Spain Politics Spain declares new national state of emergency over coronavirus
Virus Outbreak Italy Italy imposes new restrictions in fight against coronavirus
tankerpa-sourceplace: ukplace: south east

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, October 24, 2020

  • 1
  • 6
  • 18
  • 29
  • 31
  • 42
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices