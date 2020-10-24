I voted for a guy named Trump, says president after casting ballot in Florida

I voted for a guy named Trump, says president after casting ballot in Florida
President Donald Trump talks to reporters after casting his ballot in the presidential election in West Palm Beach, Florida (Evan Vucci/AP)
Sat, 24 Oct, 2020 - 15:57
Associated Press Reporter

President Donald Trump has cast his ballot in the US election, telling reporters afterwards: “I voted for a guy named Trump.”

Mr Trump voted in West Palm Beach, Florida, which is near his private Mar-a-Lago club.

He used to vote in New York but changed his residency to Florida last year.

Donald Trump casts his ballot in West Palm Beach, Florida (Evan Vucci/AP)

There were several hundred supporters gathered with flags and signs outside the library where he voted.

And there were chants of “Four more years.”

The president wore a mask while voting but he took it off as he approached reporters afterwards in the building.

He called it “a very secure vote. Much more secure than when you send in a ballot, I can tell you that”.

Joe Biden is expected to vote on Election Day (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has not voted yet and is likely to do so in person in Delaware on Election Day, November 3.

Delaware does not offer early, in-person voting like Florida.

Mr Trump said at a Florida rally on Friday that he likes being able to vote in person.

“I’m old fashioned, I guess,” he said.

The president has a busy Saturday, with rallies scheduled in North Carolina, Ohio and Wisconsin.

Read More

President Trump continues to push on Joe Biden’s oil comments

More in this section

Covid-19: Europe becomes second region to cross 250,000 deaths as second wave hits Covid-19: Europe becomes second region to cross 250,000 deaths as second wave hits
Guinea Elections Guinea’s president wins third term, says electoral commission
Armenia Azerbaijan Fighting over disputed region goes on despite US mediation
electionpa-sourceplace: international

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, October 21, 2020

  • 5
  • 9
  • 14
  • 20
  • 30
  • 36
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices