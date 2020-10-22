US approves remdesivir to help coronavirus-infected patients

US approves remdesivir to help coronavirus-infected patients

A bottle containing the drug remdesivir is shown by a health worker (Zsolt Czegledi/AP)

Thu, 22 Oct, 2020 - 23:02
Marilynn Marchione, Associated Press

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved the first drug to treat Covid-19, remdesivir, an antiviral medicine given through an IV for patients needing hospital admission

The drug, which California-based Gilead Sciences Inc is calling Veklury, cut the time to recovery by five days, from 15 days to 10 on average, in a large study led by the US National Institutes of Health.

It had been authorised for use on an emergency basis since spring, and now has become the first drug to win full US approval for treating Covid-19.

Gilead says Veklury is approved for people at least 12 years old and weighing at least 40 kilograms (88lb) who need hospital admission for their coronavirus infection.

It works by inhibiting a substance the virus uses to make copies of itself.

Read More

Nigeria’s president addresses nation on unrest but ignores protesters’ deaths

More in this section

Nigeria Police Protests Nigeria’s president addresses nation on unrest but ignores protesters’ deaths
Election 2020 Trump Donald Trump to vote early in Florida on Saturday
Epstein investigation Ghislaine Maxwell alleges Andrew accuser wove a 'tissue of lies'
coronavirusdigitalpa-source#covid-19place: international

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, October 21, 2020

  • 5
  • 9
  • 14
  • 20
  • 30
  • 36
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices