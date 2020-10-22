Donald Trump to vote early in Florida on Saturday

Donald Trump to vote early in Florida on Saturday
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump (Susan Walsh/AP)
Thu, 22 Oct, 2020 - 19:11
Associated Press Reporter

President Donald Trump plans to cast his ballot in person on Saturday, taking advantage of Florida’s early voting period.

The White House says the president will vote in West Palm Beach, a short drive from his Mar-a-Lago private club and, as of 2019, his official residence.

The club is located in the town of Palm Beach, which does not have any early voting locations.

A massive mural on Florida’s Turnpike shows President Donald Trump giving a thumbs-up as motorists (Joe Burbank/AP)

Mr Trump moved his residence to Florida a year ago from New York, citing his frustration with New York’s political leadership.

He also hoped it would give him a boost in the critical battleground state.

His path to another term in the White House is virtually non-existent without a repeat victory in Florida.

More in this section

Nigeria Police Protests Nigeria’s president addresses nation on unrest but ignores protesters’ deaths
Epstein investigation Ghislaine Maxwell alleges Andrew accuser wove a 'tissue of lies'
Malaysia US Goldman Sachs UK regulators fine Goldman Sachs over Malaysian fraud after €2.4bn enforcement
electionfloridapa-sourceplace: international

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, October 21, 2020

  • 5
  • 9
  • 14
  • 20
  • 30
  • 36
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices