Heavy rain causes fatal landslide at coal mine in Indonesia
Intense rains caused a landslide at the mine (AP)
Thu, 22 Oct, 2020 - 09:34
Edna Tarigan, Associated Press

Intense rains have caused a landslide at a coal mine on Sumatra island in Indonesia that has killed 11 miners.

The slide occurred on Wednesday in a mine tunnel about 65ft deep at Tanjung Lalang village in Muara Enim district of South Sumatra province, according to National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Raditya Jati.

Rescuers have recovered all the bodies.

The opening of a mine tunnel is cordoned with police tape (AP)

Seasonal rains and high tides in recent days have caused dozens of landslides and widespread flooding across much of Indonesia, a chain of 17,000 islands where millions of people live in mountainous areas or near fertile flood plains close to rivers.

Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency said the area could have light to moderate rainfall for the next three days.

Most parts of Indonesia have entered the rainy season this October.

In addition, the La Nina phenomenon, which causes below-average sea surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocean, can set off intense rainfall across the islands.

