UK warship seizes huge drugs haul in Arabian Sea

UK warship seizes huge drugs haul in Arabian Sea
HMS Montrose (LPhot Rory Arnold/Ministry of Defence/PA)
Wed, 21 Oct, 2020 - 08:35
Associated Press reporters

A British Royal Navy vessel has seized 992lb (450kg) of methamphetamine in the northern Arabian Sea in the largest-ever bust by a joint maritime operation in the region.

HMS Montrose found the drugs hidden on board a stateless dhow, a traditional cargo ship that plies the Persian Gulf and surrounding waters, on October 14, according to a joint task force statement on Wednesday.

The task force said it was unable to say where the drugs came from, who manufactured them or their ultimate destination.

Iran has seen an explosion in the use of methamphetamine over the last decade.

More in this section

Kyrgyzstan Protests Kyrgyzstan calls new parliamentary election in December
Thailand Protests Thai protesters ask court to revoke order as rallies continue
Election 2020 Trump Tax records show Trump maintains bank account in China, report claims
drugspa-sourceplace: international

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, October 17, 2020

  • 3
  • 5
  • 12
  • 21
  • 22
  • 39
  • 30

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices