UK records 16,000 Covid-19 cases over 24hr period

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Picture: Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA Wire

Sat, 17 Oct, 2020 - 17:55
Press Association

More than 16,000 coronavirus cases have been recorded in the UK over a 24hr period.

It brings the total there to more than 705,000.

Another 150 people have also died after testing positive for Covid-19 within the past 28 days.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have now been 58,500 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

Separate figures show there were 4,814 Covid-19 patients in hospital in England on Saturday, up from 3,225 a week ago, while 494 were in ventilation beds, up from 396 a week ago.

A total of 792 patients with confirmed Covid-19 were admitted to hospitals in England on Thursday, compared with 513 a week earlier.

In Scotland, 629 Covid-19 patients were in hospital as of Friday, up from 397 a week earlier, with 58 in ventilation beds, up from 31 a week earlier.

In Wales, 442 Covid-19 patients were in hospital as of Friday, up from 291 a week earlier, with 32 in ventilation beds, remaining the same figure as a week earlier.

In Northern Ireland, 213 Covid-19 patients were in hospital as of Thursday, up from 174 a week earlier, with 20 in ventilation beds as of Friday, up from 10 a week earlier.

Data on patients with Covid-19 is not comparable across the UK due to differences in the way the figures are reported.

The UK government confirmed the latest case numbers and deaths this morning at 9am. 

1,031 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland 

