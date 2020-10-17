UK records 16,000 Covid-19 cases over 24hr period

More than 16,000 coronavirus cases have been recorded in the UK over a 24hr period.

It brings the total there to more than 705,000.

Another 150 people have also died after testing positive for Covid-19 within the past 28 days.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have now been 58,500 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

Separate figures show there were 4,814 Covid-19 patients in hospital in England on Saturday, up from 3,225 a week ago, while 494 were in ventilation beds, up from 396 a week ago.

A total of 792 patients with confirmed Covid-19 were admitted to hospitals in England on Thursday, compared with 513 a week earlier.

In Scotland, 629 Covid-19 patients were in hospital as of Friday, up from 397 a week earlier, with 58 in ventilation beds, up from 31 a week earlier.

In Wales, 442 Covid-19 patients were in hospital as of Friday, up from 291 a week earlier, with 32 in ventilation beds, remaining the same figure as a week earlier.

In Northern Ireland, 213 Covid-19 patients were in hospital as of Thursday, up from 174 a week earlier, with 20 in ventilation beds as of Friday, up from 10 a week earlier.

Data on patients with Covid-19 is not comparable across the UK due to differences in the way the figures are reported.

The UK government confirmed the latest case numbers and deaths this morning at 9am.