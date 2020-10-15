Ursula von der Leyen leaves EU summit after staffer tests positive for Covid-19

Ursula von der Leyen leaves EU summit after staffer tests positive for Covid-19
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (Oliver Hoslet/AP)
Thu, 15 Oct, 2020 - 17:56
Associated Press Reporter

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has been forced to leave the EU summit shortly after it opened because one of her close staffers tested positive for Covid-19.

She said on Thursday that she herself tested negative, but “as a precaution I am immediately leaving the European Council to go into self-isolation”.

Ms Von der Leyen had already been mingling with other EU leaders before the formal opening of the two-day summit.

Organisers had taken special precaution to keep leaders apart and make sure they respect all health regulations.

Read More

Internal Market Bill will have to be 'neutered' says Taoiseach ahead of Brussels Brexit talks

More in this section

Emmanuel Macron visit to the UK Macron warning to Johnson over fishing rights amid Brexit talks
Ursula von der Leyen visits Ireland Ursula von der Leyen leaves EU summit after staff test positive for Covid
Sala plane crash Prosecution launched over Emiliano Sala plane crash
coronaviruspa-source#brexit#covid-19place: international

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, October 14, 2020

  • 4
  • 24
  • 30
  • 38
  • 39
  • 42
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices