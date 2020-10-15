Ursula von der Leyen leaves EU summit after staff test positive for Covid

Taoiseach Michaél Martin is among the leaders attending the summit in Brussels
Thu, 15 Oct, 2020 - 16:10
Mairead Cleary

The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen's left an EU Leader's summit, after one of her staff tested positive for Covid 19.

Ms von der Leyen tested negative but left the meeting as a precaution to go into self-isolation.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is among the leaders in Brussels, he's joined by Minister of European Affairs Thomas Byrne.

Mr Martin will meet the French President Emmanuel Macron this afternoon and will be briefed by EU negotiator, Michel Barnier, on the latest progress of talks, including key outstanding issues such as fisheries, level playing field and governance

Speaking just before the meeting got underway, Ursula von der Leyen said progress had been made in talks with the UK, but key issues surrounding fisheries and fairness have yet to be resolved.

A Covid-19 vaccine is also on the agenda for today, Thomas Byrne said the meeting will be important to its progress. 

"The EU Council follows on from the General Affairs Council in Luxembourg this week where European Ministers met to prepare for this summit.

At that meeting, the 27-member states adopted a proposal to coordinate international travel restrictions within the EU. This, together with progress on the development and distribution of a vaccine at the EU level, will form part of the EU Council discussions," he said.

