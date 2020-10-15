Senior politicians’ homes searched by French police in pandemic probe

Senior politicians’ homes searched by French police in pandemic probe
The almost empty courtyard of the Louvre museum i(Lewis Joly/AP)
Thu, 15 Oct, 2020 - 09:22
Lori Hinnant, Associated Press

French police searched the homes of the former prime minister, the current and former health ministers and other top officials in an investigation into the government response to the global coronavirus pandemic.

The country’s health ministry confirmed the dawn searches, which included the offices of the current health minister Olivier Veran.

They came a day after French President Emmanuel Macron announced curfews in Paris and eight other French cities to deal with the rising toll of new infections.

An empty carousel is pictured in the Tuileries gardens in Paris (Lewis Joly/AP)

Covid-19 patients, doctors, prison personnel, police officers and others in France filed an unprecedented 90 complaints over recent months, notably over shortages of masks and other equipment.

A special French court has ordered an investigation over the government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis.

Among those whose homes were searched include former prime minister Edouard Philippe, Mr Veran, his predecessor Agnes Buzyn, top health official Jerome Salomon, and Sibeth Ndiaye, a former government spokeswoman.

More in this section

California Wildfires Crews deploy to Northern California as new fire threat looms
Kyrgyzstan Protests President of Kyrgyzstan stepping down following mass protests
Shakespeare’s First Folio, printed in 1623, sells for €8.5m Shakespeare’s First Folio, printed in 1623, sells for €8.5m
coronaviruspa-sourceplace: international

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, October 14, 2020

  • 4
  • 24
  • 30
  • 38
  • 39
  • 42
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices