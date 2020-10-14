France to restore state of health emergency after three months

President Emmanuel Macron’s office says France will restore a state of health emergency that expired on July 10 in response to an increase in coronavirus infections.

There are no additional measures that come into force with the move announced on Wednesday, but it will allow the government to enforce stricter measures in the future, either locally or nationally.

Empty chairs in Paris (AP/Lewis Joly)

The move is expected to come into force on Saturday.

France initially declared a state of health emergency in March, paving the way for the government to oblige citizens to stay home in lockdown.

President Macron is addressing the nation on television on Wednesday night and could reveal further measures.