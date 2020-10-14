France to restore state of health emergency after three months

France to restore state of health emergency after three months
People dine at a restaurant as French President Emmanuel Macron gives an address on television (AP/Bob Edme)
Wed, 14 Oct, 2020 - 19:19
Associated Press Reporter

President Emmanuel Macron’s office says France will restore a state of health emergency that expired on July 10 in response to an increase in coronavirus infections.

There are no additional measures that come into force with the move announced on Wednesday, but it will allow the government to enforce stricter measures in the future, either locally or nationally.

Empty chairs in Paris (AP/Lewis Joly)

The move is expected to come into force on Saturday.

France initially declared a state of health emergency in March, paving the way for the government to oblige citizens to stay home in lockdown.

President Macron is addressing the nation on television on Wednesday night and could reveal further measures.

More in this section

British World War Two bomb explodes underwater in Poland British World War Two bomb explodes underwater in Poland
Travel Stock - Washington DC Donald Trump and Joe Biden to face TV viewers in separate town hall meetings
Vatican Pope Pope Francis apologises for having to be socially distant from flock
coronaviruspa-sourceplace: international

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, October 10, 2020

  • 3
  • 5
  • 16
  • 22
  • 28
  • 41
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices