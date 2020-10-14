Car lands on train tracks at a Scottish station

The Renault Clio was pictured on the line at Stirling railway station this afternoon
The operator said a Network Rail team was on the way to remove the car (ScotRail/PA)
Wed, 14 Oct, 2020 - 13:35
Douglas Barrie, PA Scotland

A car has landed on train tracks in a station, causing diversions.

The Renault Clio was pictured on the line at Stirling railway station this afternoon.

Services for platforms two and three to Perth, Aberdeen, Glasgow and Edinburgh were affected.

Rail operator ScotRail tweeted the update, advising anyone travelling at the stations to head to other platforms.

It said: “A car has encroached on to the railway at Stirling. We’re working closely with the emergency services.

“We’re able to divert trains around this obstruction by using Platforms six and nine at the station.

“Use P6 if you’re heading for Perth/Aberdeen and P9 for Glasgow/Edinburgh.”

ScotRail added a Network Rail team was on the way to remove the car, inspect the track and “hopefully get Platforms 2 and 3 open again as quickly as they can”.

In a separate incident, the rail firm tweeted: “We have had reports of a car on the line at Fort William, services will be delayed until we can remove the car.

“Please keep an eye here and our app for live updates.”

Just over an hour later, the vehicle at Fort William was removed with no further disruption for services between Glasgow Queen Street and Mallaig.

