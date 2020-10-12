Iran records highest coronavirus daily death toll for second consecutive day

People wear protective face masks to help prevent the spread of coronavirus in Tehran, Iran (AP/Ebrahim Noroozi)
Mon, 12 Oct, 2020 - 11:17
Amir Vahdat, Associated Press

Iran has announced its highest single-day death toll from coronavirus for the second day in a row, with 272 people killed.

The announcement by Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari saw Iran also give its single-day highest count of new cases with 4,206 new patients.

Iran has been struggling with the coronavirus since announcing its first cases in February. Iran has seen the worst outbreak in the Middle East, with more than 500,000 confirmed cases. It has seen more than 28,800 deaths and 409,000 recoveries.

In recent weeks, Iran has seen daily death tolls spike to their highest ever levels, sparking increasing concern even as government officials continue to resist a total lockdown for fear of cratering its sanctions-hit economy.

The virus has spread to the country’s highest levels of the government. Among those recently infected is the head of the country’s atomic energy organisation. The country’s vice president in charge of budget and planning also tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday.

