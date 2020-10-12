China to test nine million after fresh coronavirus outbreak

China to test nine million after fresh coronavirus outbreak
People wearing face masks to help curb the spread of coronavirus in Beijing (AP/Andy Wong)
Mon, 12 Oct, 2020 - 10:13
Associated Press Reporter

Chinese health authorities will test all nine million people in the eastern city of Qingdao for coronavirus this week after nine cases linked to a hospital were found.

The announcement broke a two-month streak with no virus transmissions reported within China, though China has a practice of not reporting asymptomatic cases.

The ruling Communist Party has lifted most curbs on travel and business but still monitors travellers and visitors to public buildings for signs of infection.

(PA Graphics)

Authorities were investigating the source of the infections found in eight patients at Qingdao’s Municipal Chest Hospital and one family member, the country’s National Health Commission (NHC) said.

“The whole city will be tested within five days,” the NHC said on its social media account.

China, where the pandemic began in December, has reported 4,634 deaths and 85,578 cases, plus nine suspected cases that have yet to be confirmed.

The last reported virus transmissions within China were four patients found on August 15 in the north-western city of Urumqi in the Xinjiang region. All the cases reported since then were in travellers from outside the mainland.

The ruling party lifted measures in April that cut off most access to cities with a total of some 60 million people including Wuhan in central China.

Qingdao is a busy port and headquarters for companies including Haier, a major appliance maker, and the Tsingtao brewery. The government gave no indication whether the latest cases had contact with travel or trade.

Travellers arriving from abroad in China still are required to undergo a 14-day quarantine.

More in this section

American duo win Nobel prize in economics for improvements to auction theory American duo win Nobel prize in economics for improvements to auction theory
Coronavirus - Sat Oct 10, 2020 North braced for tough new coronavirus controls as infections soar
Election 2020 Biden Biden targets Ohio in bid to overturn big Trump majority
coronaviruspa-sourceplace: international

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, October 10, 2020

  • 3
  • 5
  • 16
  • 22
  • 28
  • 41
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices