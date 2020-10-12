Security guard jailed in deadly shooting at Denver protests

Security guard jailed in deadly shooting at Denver protests
A man sprays mace, left, seconds before another man fatally fires a gun at a protest rally in Denver on Saturday. A security guard has been taken into police custody over the shooting (Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post/AP)
Mon, 12 Oct, 2020 - 04:27
AP Reporters

A private security guard working for a Denver TV station is in custody accused of the fatal shooting of another man during duelling right and left-wing protests, police said.

Matthew Dolloff, 30, was booked into jail for investigation of first-degree murder following the clash on Saturday afternoon in Denver’s Civic Centre Park.

Authorities have not identified the man killed, but his son told the Denver Post it was his father, Lee Keltner, a 49-year-old US Navy veteran who operated a hat-making business in the area.

A man punches another man at Saturday’s rally in Denver (Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post/AP)

“He wasn’t a part of any group,” Johnathon Keltner told the newspaper. “He was there to rally for the police department and he’d been down there before rallying for the police department.”

A man — appearing to be Mr Keltner — participating in what was billed as a Patriot Rally, slapped and sprayed Mace at a man who appeared to be Mr Dolloff, the Post reported, based on its photographs from the scene.

The man identified by the newspaper as Mr Dolloff drew a gun from his waistband and shot the other person, according to the Denver Post journalist who witnessed the episode.

A man is taken into custody after the fatal shooting (Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post/AP)

A woman who said she was Mr Keltner’s mother, Carol Keltner, wrote in a social media post that her son was killed after being shot in the head.

A decision on any charges will be up to the Denver District Attorney’s Office, police said.

A spokesperson for District Attorney Beth McCann said on Sunday that the arrest affidavit in the case remained sealed and referred further questions to the police.

More in this section

Suspect Led By Rope Black man who police led by rope sues Texas city
Coronavirus - Mon Jul 13, 2020 England to be divided into ‘medium’, ‘high’, and ‘very high’ Covid alert areas
Brexit Boris Johnson and Angela Merkel talk Brexit as deal deadline looms
policepa-sourceplace: international

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, October 10, 2020

  • 3
  • 5
  • 16
  • 22
  • 28
  • 41
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices