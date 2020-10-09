Trump to hold campaign rally on Monday in Florida

Trump to hold campaign rally on Monday in Florida
President Donald Trump (Alex Brandon/AP)
Fri, 09 Oct, 2020 - 20:59
Associated Press Reporter

President Donald Trump is returning to the campaign trail and will hold his first rally since his Covid-19 diagnosis on Monday in Florida.

President Trump’s campaign team says the event will take place at 7pm in Sanford.

The rally will be President Trump’s first since he tested positive for coronavirus on October 1 with just weeks to go before voting ends in the November 3 election.

President Trump’s doctor, Sean P Conley, said in a memo on Thursday that he “fully anticipate(d)” that he would be able to safely “return to public engagements” as soon as Saturday.

More in this section

Britons accused in beheading of hostages plead not guilty Britons accused in beheading of hostages plead not guilty
Coronavirus WHO reports new daily high in global Covid-19 cases
Coronavirus - Fri Oct 9, 2020 UK’s Covid-19 case rate is third highest of major European nations
electionpa-sourceplace: international

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, October 7, 2020

  • 4
  • 9
  • 13
  • 22
  • 44
  • 47
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices