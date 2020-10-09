UK’s Covid-19 case rate is third highest of major European nations

UK’s Covid-19 case rate is third highest of major European nations

The UK has a higher rate of coronavirus cases than countries like France and Spain. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA

Fri, 09 Oct, 2020 - 19:02
Neil Lancefield and Ian Jones, PA

The UK’s rate of coronavirus cases has risen to the third highest of all major European nations, new figures show.

Over the past seven days 153 cases per 100,000 people have been recorded in the UK.

This is more than countries such as France and Spain, which have rates of 141 and 124 respectively.

The only major European countries with rates higher than the UK are the Czech Republic (249) and the Netherlands (183).

Figures have been calculated by the PA news agency based on data collected by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

In recent months a rate of 20 was the threshold above which ministers considered triggering quarantine conditions for people arriving in the UK.

But most popular holiday destinations now have lower rates of cases than the UK.

On Thursday the UK Government decided not to remove any more countries from its exemption list, including Italy which has a rate of 35.

Five Greek islands were added to the list, meaning arrivals in England from Lesvos, Santorini, Serifos, Tinos and Zakynthos – also known as Zante – will no longer have to self-isolate from 4am on Saturday.

