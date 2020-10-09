‘Florida has done it again’: Judge denies motion to extend voter registration

A federal judge has denied a motion to extend voter registration in Florida even though a computer meltdown on the final day of registration might have prevented thousands from taking part in next month’s presidential election.

In a 29-page ruling on Friday morning, US District Court Judge Mark E Walker noted the historical problems the state seems to have with elections.

“Notwithstanding the fact that cinemas across the country remain closed, somehow I feel like I’ve seen this movie before,” he said.

“Just shy of a month from election day, with the earliest mail-in ballots beginning to be counted, Florida has done it again.”

(PA Graphics)

Data filed by the state indicates that 50,000 people registered during the extended time period.

Based on previous trends, the judge noted, another 20,000 might have also registered to vote if they had been able to access the system.

Secretary of state Laurel Lee reopened the registration for seven hours on Tuesday after consulting governor Ron DeSantis.

Judge Walker criticised a state lawyer’s argument that other venues were available to register to vote, including in-person at an elections office or by mail.

“With the public sounding the alarm, the secretary of state decided to implement a half measure,” the judge wrote.

“She hastily and briefly extended the registration period and ordered Florida’s supervisors of election to accept applications submitted by the secretary’s new ‘book closing’ deadline.”