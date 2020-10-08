Coronavirus is holding gun to Boris Johnson’s head, Sage scientist says

Coronavirus is holding gun to Boris Johnson’s head, Sage scientist says

‘Coronavirus is holding gun to Boris Johnson’s head’, Sage scientist says (Leon Neal/PA)

Thu, 08 Oct, 2020 - 19:37
Nina Massey, PA Science Correspondent

Coronavirus is “holding a gun” to Boris Johnson’s head and it will not be long before the NHS is stretched in the north of England, an expert has warned.

Professor John Edmunds, a member of the Government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), said his criticism comes when he feels politicians do not recognise the peril they are in.

Speaking online as part of the Royal Society of Medicine’s Covid-19 Series, Prof Edmunds said policy makers had to make dreadful decisions about restrictions.

He said: “I don’t think it’s us (scientists) holding the guns to the Prime Minister’s head, I think it’s the virus.”

Prof Edmunds added: “It’s not our decision. It is their decision, it is a dreadful decision.

“There is no way out of this where harm isn’t done, and you’re balancing harm to one sector of society, in order to protect other sectors of society, and so on.

“It’s dreadful. I have huge sympathy for the politicians that have to weigh up these things and come to a decision.

“And yes, sometimes I sort of criticise them for it, if I feel that they’re not realising that the gun is pointing straight at their heads.”

(PA Graphics)

Prof Edmunds, who is advising the UK government’s coronavirus response, added that there are options that can be comparatively good for the economy and for the epidemiology, and that early intervention which can be applied quickly and then harshly eased could be good.

He explained: “That is much better for the epidemiology and I think may well be better for the economy as well.”

Prof Edmunds also warned that the measures were necessary to stop the epidemic getting out of control and to ensure the NHS is not overwhelmed.

He said: “But, in the north of England now, we are not that far away from the health service being stretched.

“Because even if we turn the epidemic around now, infections that occur today won’t go to hospital for another week or two.”

The professor of infectious disease modelling at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine also said many people will die if the infection runs its course, and people need to act together to keep it at bay.

More in this section

Virus Outbreak Michigan 13 charged in plots against Michigan government
Election 2020 Trump Biden Debate Biden team rejects Trump bid for debate delay
Hyperloop Testing Center West Virginia site chosen for Virgin high-speed travel facility
coronavirusedmundspa-source#covid-19place: uk

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, October 7, 2020

  • 4
  • 9
  • 13
  • 22
  • 44
  • 47
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices