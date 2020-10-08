13 charged in plots against Michigan government

13 charged in plots against Michigan government
Governor Gretchen Whitmer (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)
Thu, 08 Oct, 2020 - 17:52
Ed White, Associated Press

Michigan’s attorney general has charged seven people with plotting to target law enforcement and attack the state Capitol building.

The announcement comes after six other people were charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer at her holiday home in reaction to what they viewed as her “uncontrolled power”, according to a criminal complaint unsealed in federal court.

The state attorney general announced additional charges under Michigan’s anti-terrorism law.

Seven men, all in custody, are linked to the militia group Wolverine Watchmen.

They are suspected of attempting to identify the homes of law enforcement officers to “target them, made threats of violence intended to instigate a civil war.”

They also planned and trained for an operation to attack the Michigan Capitol building and to kidnap government officials, including the governor, Dana Nessel said.

