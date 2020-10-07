EU tells UK to ‘put its cards on the table’ in post-Brexit trade talks

EU tells UK to ‘put its cards on the table’ in post-Brexit trade talks
European Council President Charles Michel spoke with the Prime Minister on Wednesday (Brian Lawless/PA)
Wed, 07 Oct, 2020 - 18:20
Sam Blewett, PA Political Correspondent

The EU has told Boris Johnson that it is “time for the UK to put its cards on the table” in post-Brexit trade negotiations.

The plea came from European Council President Charles Michel after he spoke with the British Prime Minister on Wednesday.

Both sides agreed that “significant areas of difference remain” in trade talks, and Downing Street said Mr Johnson told Mr Michel that businesses and citizens needed “certainty very soon”.

The British Prime Minister has set a deadline of October 15 if a deal is going to be in place by December 31, when the transition period in which the UK remains in the single market ends.

Formal talks have come to a close but informal discussions are underway this week in London.

After talking to the British Prime Minister, Mr Michel tweeted: “The EU prefers a deal, but not at any cost.

“Time for the UK to put its cards on the table.”

No 10 said Mr Johnson reiterated that the UK would be prepared to leave at the end of the transition period without a trade deal, but accepted brokering one would be “better for both sides” and that talks should “intensify”.

“Although some progress had been made in recent discussions, they acknowledged that significant areas of difference remain, particularly on fisheries,” a statement read.

“The Prime Minister reiterated that any deal must reflect what the British people voted for and that businesses and citizens needed certainty very soon on the terms of our future relationship.”

Read More

Post-Brexit trade deal ‘some way away’ despite next week’s deadline, says Frost

More in this section

Virus Outbreak Trump Trump stays out of sight after returning to White House
Brexit Post-Brexit trade deal ‘some way away’ despite next week’s deadline, says Frost
Mexico Tropical Weather Hurricane Delta makes landfall in Mexico as a Category 2
pa-source#brexitplace: uk

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, October 3, 2020

  • 9
  • 12
  • 15
  • 20
  • 23
  • 26
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices