EU tells UK to ‘put its cards on the table’ in post-Brexit trade talks

The EU has told Boris Johnson that it is “time for the UK to put its cards on the table” in post-Brexit trade negotiations.

The plea came from European Council President Charles Michel after he spoke with the British Prime Minister on Wednesday.

Both sides agreed that “significant areas of difference remain” in trade talks, and Downing Street said Mr Johnson told Mr Michel that businesses and citizens needed “certainty very soon”.

The British Prime Minister has set a deadline of October 15 if a deal is going to be in place by December 31, when the transition period in which the UK remains in the single market ends.

Formal talks have come to a close but informal discussions are underway this week in London.

After talking to the British Prime Minister, Mr Michel tweeted: “The EU prefers a deal, but not at any cost.

“Time for the UK to put its cards on the table.”

No 10 said Mr Johnson reiterated that the UK would be prepared to leave at the end of the transition period without a trade deal, but accepted brokering one would be “better for both sides” and that talks should “intensify”.

“Although some progress had been made in recent discussions, they acknowledged that significant areas of difference remain, particularly on fisheries,” a statement read.

“The Prime Minister reiterated that any deal must reflect what the British people voted for and that businesses and citizens needed certainty very soon on the terms of our future relationship.”