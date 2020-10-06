Rock star Eddie Van Halen dies aged 65

Rock star Eddie Van Halen dies aged 65

In a statement shared on Twitter, Van Halen’s son, Wolfgang, said his father died on Tuesday. File image.

Tue, 06 Oct, 2020 - 20:59
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Revered rock guitarist Eddie Van Halen has died at the age of 65 following a battle with cancer, his son has said.

Van Halen was part of the classic Van Halen line-up alongside his brother Alex, Michael Anthony on bass and David Lee Roth singing.

The band was hugely successful and has sold more than 80 million records worldwide.

In a statement shared on Twitter, Van Halen’s son, Wolfgang, said his father died today..

He said: “I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning.

“He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift.

“My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss.”

Wolfgang, who became Van Halen’s bassist, added: “I love you so much, Pop.”

More in this section

Virus Outbreak Trump Donald Trump compares Covid-19 to seasonal flu after return from hospital
Virus Outbreak Florida Florida governor extends voter registration after traffic surge crashes website
Mexico Tropical Weather Category 4 Hurricane Delta approaches Mexican resorts with 130mph winds
vanhalenpa-sourceplace: uk

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, October 3, 2020

  • 9
  • 12
  • 15
  • 20
  • 23
  • 26
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices