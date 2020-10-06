Michelle Obama goes after ‘racist’ Trump in new video

Michelle Obama goes after ‘racist’ Trump in new video
Michelle Obama (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Tue, 06 Oct, 2020 - 13:19
Associated Press reporters

Michelle Obama has condemned Donald Trump in a scathing new video that accuses him of “wilful mismanagement” of the coronavirus crisis and of racism.

In the film, released on Tuesday by Joe Biden’s campaign, the former first lady calls on black and young voters not to “waste” their ballots in the November presidential election.

She notes that Covid-19 has killed more Americans than the Iraq, Afghanistan, Vietnam and Korean wars combined, adding: “Our commander in chief, sadly, has been missing in action.”

Mrs Obama accuses the president of being “racist” when he and other Republicans are “lying about how minorities will destroy the suburbs”, which she says is meant to “distract from his breathtaking failures”.

(PA Graphics)

She also calls on undecided voters “to think about all those folks like me and my ancestors” and have some empathy for what it is like “to walk around your own country scared that someone’s unjustified fear of you could put you in harm’s way”.

Mrs Obama urges any black and young voters who are considering sitting out the election to have a rethink, because “we don’t have the luxury to assume that things are going to turn out OK”.

More in this section

Conservative Party Conference Boris Johnson promises ‘new Jerusalem’ as UK recovers from coronavirus pandemic
Election 2020 Biden Joe Biden takes campaign to swing states as Donald Trump continues recovery
M.C. Escher retrospective Briton Roger Penrose wins Nobel Prize for physics for black hole discovery
electionobamapa-sourceplace: international

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, October 3, 2020

  • 9
  • 12
  • 15
  • 20
  • 23
  • 26
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices