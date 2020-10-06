Hundreds of coronavirus cases linked by Sri Lanka to garment factory

Hundreds of coronavirus cases linked by Sri Lanka to garment factory
A Sri Lankan woman covers her face (Eranga Jayawardena/AP)
Tue, 06 Oct, 2020 - 08:14
Associated Press Reporter

Sri Lanka has confirmed a cluster of more than 300 garment factory workers infected with coronavirus, days after reporting its first community infection in two months.

The health ministry said all 321 people infected are co-workers of the first patient, who was diagnosed at a hospital two days ago and was from the densely populated Western province.

The cluster in the suburbs of Sri Lanka’s capital Colombo was identified despite the government saying it has successfully controlled the spreading of the virus.

(PA Graphics)

Trying to contain the spread of the virus, the government imposed a curfew in two suburbs where the majority of patients live, closed schools and universities, and imposed restrictions on public transport.

For more than two months, Sri Lanka health officials have been saying that they have prevented a community spread of the virus and that the patients being reported belonged to two known clusters.

The country has reported 3,471 patients with 13 deaths.

Of the total patients, 3,259 have recovered.

More in this section

Two workers rescued after scaffolding collapse in New York City Two workers rescued after scaffolding collapse in New York City
Supreme Court New Term Two US Supreme Court justices question 2015 ruling on same-sex marriage
Election 2020 Biden Joe Biden takes campaign to swing states as Donald Trump continues recovery
coronaviruspa-sourceplace: international

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, October 3, 2020

  • 9
  • 12
  • 15
  • 20
  • 23
  • 26
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices