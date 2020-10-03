Number of deaths from Covid-19 in India passes 100,000

Number of deaths from Covid-19 in India passes 100,000
Covid-19 testing in Hyderabad, India (Mahesh Kumar A/AP)
Sat, 03 Oct, 2020 - 08:48
Associated Press Reporter

India has seen more than 100,000 deaths due to Covid-19, putting the country’s toll at nearly 10% of the global fatalities.

The Indian Health Ministry reported another 1,069 fatalities in the past 24 hours in the early hours of Saturday, driving the death toll to 100,842.

It also raised the country’s confirmed caseload to more than 6.4 million with 79,476 new infections.

Narendra Modi’s government has been criticised for its handling of the crisis (Manish Swarup/AP)

The grim milestone comes at the heels of a growing crisis for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Hindu nationalist government that has been criticised over the handling of the virus and doing very little to alleviate the contracting economy that has left millions jobless.

The overall fatalities are most certainly higher than official figures suggest, experts said, as deaths may have been attributed to other causes, especially in the early days when testing was abysmally low for a country with a population of 1.4 billion.

India’s poor track record to register mortality data even before the pandemic has further amplified questions over the country’s actual death toll.

More in this section

US Election Joe Biden tests negative for Covid-19
Donald Trump Donald Trump's age and weight 'would classify him as vulnerable'
Racial Injustice Breonna Taylor Breonna Taylor jury audio to be released on Friday, prosecutor says
coronaviruspa-sourceplace: international

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, September 30, 2020

  • 3
  • 4
  • 7
  • 14
  • 18
  • 47
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices