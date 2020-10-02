Joe Biden tests negative for Covid-19

Joe Biden tests negative for Covid-19

The former vice president of the United States confirmed the news on Twitter. Picture: Carolyn Kaster

Fri, 02 Oct, 2020 - 18:03
Mairead Cleary

Joe Biden has tested negative for coronavirus.

The former vice president of the United States confirmed the news on Twitter. 

He wrote that he and his wife Jill have tested negative for the virus and said "I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands."

His statement comes after Mr Biden's rival President Donald Trump confirmed he had contracted the virus. 

The US president, who is reported to be experiencing "mild symptoms" of the illness has spent much of the year downplaying the threat of the illness. 

A White House official said Mr Trump is expected to continue working "without interruption."

Many White House and senior administration officials are undergoing tests. Vice President Mike Pence has returned a negative result. 

Trump ‘has mild symptoms’ after testing positive for coronavirus

