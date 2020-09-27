South Korea returns remains of 117 soldiers to China

South Korea returns remains of 117 soldiers to China
Chinese honour guard members, left, receive caskets containing the remains of Chinese soldiers from South Korean honour guards during the handing over ceremony at the Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea (South Korea Defense Ministry via AP)
Sunday, September 27, 2020 - 06:40 AM
Associated Press reporters

The remains of 117 Chinese soldiers who died in the 1950-53 Korean War have been returned to China in an annual repatriation event delayed this year by the coronavirus outbreak.

South Korea handed over the remains at a ceremony at Incheon airport outside Seoul, and a Chinese military transport plane flew them to Shenyang, a north-eastern Chinese city near the North Korean border.

The handing over ceremony takes place at Incheon International Airport in South Korea (South Korea Defense Ministry via AP)

Chinese soldiers fought on the North Korean side against US-led forces in the South during the war on the Korean Peninsula.

Most of the 117 remains were found in the Demilitarised Zone that separates North and South Korea. It was the seventh annual repatriation, and the largest since the 437 returned in the first event in 2014. In all, the remains of 716 Chinese soldiers have been sent back.

This year’s return, originally planned for the spring, was postponed for several months because of the spread of Covid-19.

More in this section

Sixteen die from carbon monoxide poisoning in China coal mine Sixteen die from carbon monoxide poisoning in China coal mine
Supreme Court Trump What next for Trump’s Supreme Court nominee?
Police officer shot Police in London investigate fatal shooting of seargent in a custody suite 
remainspa-sourceplace: international

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, September 26, 2020

  • 5
  • 7
  • 8
  • 13
  • 18
  • 25
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices