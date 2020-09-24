Donald Trump says he is ‘not a fan’ of Meghan and wishes Harry ‘luck’

Donald Trump says he is ‘not a fan’ of Meghan and wishes Harry ‘luck’
The Sussexes have been criticised by Donald Trump (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Thursday, September 24, 2020 - 04:46 AM
Associated Press Reporter

President Donald Trump took a swipe at the Duchess of Sussex on Wednesday after she and husband Harry participated in a Time 100 video urging Americans to vote.

Meghan, an American, says in the video that every four years elections are referred to as the most important election of our lifetime. “But this one is,” she stressed. “When we vote, our values are put into action and our voices are heard.”

Harry called on Americans to “reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity”.

Neither mentioned Mr Trump or his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, by name but some have interpreted their comments as critical of the president.

Mr Trump was asked about the video during a White House press conference, with the reporter saying the couple “essentially encouraged people to vote for Joe Biden”.

“I’m not a fan of hers and I would say this, and she probably has heard that, but I wish a lot of luck to Harry. He’s going to need it,” Mr Trump replied.

The couple recently moved into a California home after announcing they were quitting royal duties and moving to North America, citing what they said was unbearable intrusion and racist attitudes from the British media.

More in this section

Racial Injustice Breonna Taylor Two police officers shot in Louisville protests against Breonna Taylor death
Trump Trump again refuses to commit to peaceful transfer of power if he loses election
Migrant Channel crossing incidents France trying to stop people crossing the Channel, Calais MP says
sussexpa-sourceplace: international

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, September 23, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 7
  • 29
  • 38
  • 42
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices