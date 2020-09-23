India’s coronavirus cases decline after last week’s record total

Hindu devotees wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus offer prayers at Shakti Ganesh temple in Hyderabad, India (Mahesh Kumar A)
Wednesday, September 23, 2020 - 05:09 AM
Associated Press Reporter

India reported more than 83,000 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, showing some decline after reaching a record a week earlier.

The country has now confirmed more than 5.6 million cases.

The health ministry also reported 1,085 new fatalities, raising the death toll to 90,020.

A health worker takes Covid-19 test at a facility erected to screen people in Ahmedabad, India (Ajit Solanki/AP)

India is expected to become the world’s worst-hit country within weeks, surpassing the United States, where nearly 6.9 million people have been infected by the virus.

But the past week has seen some improvement in India, with the numbers dropping after a record 97,894 new cases were reported on September 16.

Balram Bhargava, director-general of the Indian Council for Medical Research, said on Tuesday that vaccines with at least 50% efficacy will be approved for use against the coronavirus as that is the benchmark set by the World Health Organisation.

