Baltic Sea ferry runs aground in Finnish waters

A Baltic Sea passenger ferry with nearly 300 people on board has run aground in the Aland Islands archipelago between Finland and Sweden.

Rescue officials were preparing to evacuate the vessel. There were no reported injuries.

The Finnish coastguard said that the M/S Amorella operated by ferry company Viking Line between the Finnish city of Turku and the Swedish capital Stockholm is currently “stuck on the ground” south of the port of Langnas in the Aland Islands.

“There are no reported human casualties,” Viking Line said in a short statement, adding that the situation with the vessel was “stable”. It added that the vessel has around 200 passengers and a crew of 80.

The Aland Islands, an autonomous Finnish territory, are midway between the two port cities and M/S Amorella was set to make a scheduled stop there en route to Stockholm.