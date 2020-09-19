Woman falls from moving car on UK motorway while filming Snapchat video

Woman falls from moving car on UK motorway while filming Snapchat video

Police said the woman fell into a live lane of the M25 Picture: PA

Saturday, September 19, 2020 - 13:22 PM
Ben Mitchell, PA

A woman fell out of a moving car on the M25 motorway in the UK while leaning out of the window to film a video for Snapchat, police have said.

The incident has been highlighted by Surrey Police road policing officers, who said the woman fell from the car into a “live lane” at 1.30am on Saturday.

A force spokesman said the woman was treated at the scene by paramedics and no arrests were made.

In a post on Twitter, the UK Roads Policing Unit said the woman was not seriously injured, before adding the hashtag “#nowords”.

The officers posted: “The front seat passenger was hanging out the car whilst filming a SnapChat video along the #M25. She then fell out the car and into a live lane.

“It is only by luck she wasn’t seriously injured or killed. #nowords”

One Twitter user responded: “Should be made to pay for the closure of the road, made to pay the police and highways for dealing with the complete lunacy she has caused.”

Read More

Johnson says second wave of coronavirus ‘inevitable’ in the UK

While another wrote: “The worst thing about this is that had she been hit – the poor driver who hit her would have to live with that for the rest of their life. No one expects to be dodging human bodies on a motorway and an emergency stop may have caused a serious pile up and further loss of life.”

A Surrey Police spokesman said: “Officers were called to the M25 between junction six and Clacket Lane Services shortly after 1.30am this morning following reports of a female falling out of a moving vehicle.

“The woman was treated by paramedics at the scene and her injuries were not life-threatening or life changing. No arrests have been made.”

Read More

Shoebox-sized Covid-19 test kit could make ‘huge difference’ in winter fight

More in this section

Germany Russia Navalny Russian opposition leader recovering after suspected Novichok poisoning
Supreme Court Obit Ginsburg Ruth Bader Ginsburg remembered as fearless liberal justice
9a5966d2-f33e-463a-b360-77a46363a1a8.jpg Two killed after gunfire erupts at party in New York state
snapchatpa-sourceplace: ukplace: south east

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, September 16, 2020

  • 4
  • 7
  • 10
  • 37
  • 38
  • 45
  • 42

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices